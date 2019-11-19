All-clear after suspicious package causes airport evacuation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — UPDATE: The airport will return to normal operations.

Original Story: A “suspicious package” has authorities evacuating Florida’s Daytona Beach International Airport, leaving dozens of passengers standing on the sidewalk outside.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a statement online saying that the airport was being evacuated due to a suspicious package reported at about 6:15 a.m. It says more information will be shared as it becomes available.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Gant said in an email that he’s not sure how many people were evacuated. Many stood on sideways outside after being ordered to leave the terminal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

