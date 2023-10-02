HENRY COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— One Wiregrass football team can resume normal operations after an investigation by the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA).

According to the Henry County School System, AHSAA Assistant Director Marvin Chou gave clearance to lift the suspension on the Headland football program Monday morning.

Headland and Pike County schools announced the suspension of their football programs on Sunday, October 1, pending an AHSAA investigation after a fight between Pike County and Headland football players during the Friday night game.

The fight appears to have occurred late in the second quarter of the game. Headland was winning the game 20-0. Due to the altercation on the field, the game was called off, and Headland was given the victory.

Mr. (Marvin) Chou praised Headland as being the gold standard for what to do when a situation occurs like the one from Friday night. In addition, the administration will address and follow policy on any negative post game behavior. As always, safety is our top priority. Henry County School System Facebook Post

Pike County’s football program is still suspended. The school system expects to have an answer from the AHSAA sometime Monday.

