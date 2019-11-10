Survey reveals least popular Thanksgiving dishes

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A new survey reveals the least popular items at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

According to the the Harris Poll, 68 percent of Americans secretly dislike a classic Thanksgiving food, yet they eat it anyway out of tradition.

Here’s the breakdown:

-29% dislike canned cranberry sauce but reluctantly eat it anyway.

-24% do the same for green bean casserole.

-22% eat sweet potatoes or sweet potato casserole even though they don’t like it.

-21% eat pumpkin pie but don’t enjoy it.

Even 19% don’t even like turkey, but eat it anyway.

The poll, which collected responses from 2,000 people from across the United States, also found that nearly half of Americans find canned cranberry sauce “disgusting.”