Study: Owning a dog could extend your life

(CNN) — Having a dog could add years to your life. That is according to new research from the University of Toronto (click here to read the study!).

Researches analyzed data from four million people in six countries. Researchers found that dog owners had lowered the risk of dying early by 24 percent.

For those who had experienced a heart attack, the risk of dying was lowered by 31 percent.

A major factor could be that pet owners, who walk their dogs, got up to 30 minutes of exercise a day.

Studies also show that petting dogs can reduce blood pressure, anxiety and depression.

