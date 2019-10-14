Study: Owning a dog can extend your life

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:
Cute little dogs_190871

They’re called “man’s best friend” for many reasons, but here’s one more for you: owning a dog can reduce the chance of dying early.

A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association combed through 70 years of research, involving nearly 4 million people in several countries. The result was owning a dog was linked to a 24% reduction in all mortality causes.

For those who have suffered a heart attack or stroke, having a four-legged companion reduced their risk of dying from cardiovascular disease by 31%. These results were echoed by a second study that also found people who owned dogs had better health outcomes after suffering a stroke or heart attack.

It’s unclear exactly what the link is, but there are guesses. For instance, there is increased activity. The American Heart Association points to a study that found pet owners who walk their dogs get 30 more minutes of exercise per day than those who don’t walk.

Other studies have found that just petting a dog or having a canine companion can reduce your blood pressure and reduce anxiety and depression.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events