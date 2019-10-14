Study: Owning a dog can extend your life

They’re called “man’s best friend” for many reasons, but here’s one more for you: owning a dog can reduce the chance of dying early.

A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association combed through 70 years of research, involving nearly 4 million people in several countries. The result was owning a dog was linked to a 24% reduction in all mortality causes.

For those who have suffered a heart attack or stroke, having a four-legged companion reduced their risk of dying from cardiovascular disease by 31%. These results were echoed by a second study that also found people who owned dogs had better health outcomes after suffering a stroke or heart attack.

It’s unclear exactly what the link is, but there are guesses. For instance, there is increased activity. The American Heart Association points to a study that found pet owners who walk their dogs get 30 more minutes of exercise per day than those who don’t walk.

Other studies have found that just petting a dog or having a canine companion can reduce your blood pressure and reduce anxiety and depression.