UPDATE: 12/03/2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey.

According to Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the person who was taken into custody was identified as Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans. Though he was taken into custody, he has not been formally charged.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a male victim’s body was found on Jackson State’s campus.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim, who has not been identified, had been shot. His body was found inside a vehicle.

Jackson State University (JSU) leaders confirmed the victim was a student. They also said a person of interest was in custody.

Dear JSU Community, It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a JSU student. The loss of a young person is always a devastating circumstance for our campus community. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. As president, I assure you that the safety of our students and campus community is our highest priority. While we do not have all of the details at this time, a person of interest is in custody. The JSU Department of Public Safety will continue to work with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and other local authorities. Out of respect for the family and due to the nature of this ongoing investigation we are unable to release the name of the student at this time. Grief counselors are available in the student center theatre today. Additional support resources can be found here. Thank you for your support during this difficult time for the JSU Community. Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., Jackson State University President

Law enforcement blocked part of a parking lot on campus while authorities responded to the scene near Dixon and Campbell College Suites. They searched vehicles in the parking lot.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) responded to the scene. Once they complete their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office.