Starburst ranked number one Halloween candy in Alabama by Candystore.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Do you enjoy Reese’s, M&M’s or Skittles? Well you’re not alone!

A report by website Candystore.com has been working for almost 15 years now to determine the most popular Halloween candies, and the results are in!

Here in Alabama, Starburst took the top spot, followed by skittles and candy corn. Nationwide, the favorites: include Reese’s peanut butter cups at number one, skittles at number two, and M&M’s at number three.

According to the report, about 96% of people who celebrate Halloween will purchase candy. Halloween spending this year is expected to total at over 10 billion this year.

