Starbucks offering BOGO drinks starting at 2 p.m.

(WIAT/CNN) — Today Starbucks patrons are in for a double treat! The coffee chain is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal for drinks. The requirement is that customers must purchase the first drink at least in a grande size.

To get the deal, customers have to be at a participating store between 2 to 7 p.m.

Also, the purchase must be made through the Starbucks App.

The offer includes both traditional favorites and holiday specials such as the Eggnog Latte and Peppermint Mocha.

The deal is part of the company’s happy hour promotion that is available on select Thursday.

