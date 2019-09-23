Spotted cows spotted outside home of Spotted Cow

Video courtesy of New Glarus Brewing Company.
NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WFRV) — New Glarus Brewing Co., makers of Spotted Cow beer, say, “Yes, this actually happened.”
In a Monday morning Facebook post featuring images from security footage, a group of 16 cows can be seen outside the brewery.
According to Drew Cochrane, COO and General Counsel for New Glarus Brewing, the cows walked about one mile from their farm to the parking lot.
The owner was located and the cows are now home safe.
