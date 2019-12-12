South Carolina horse attacks were wild boars, not stabbings

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say five of six horses injured or killed in northern South Carolina this fall were attacked by wild boars.

Owners had initially worried the horses had been stabbed or slashed in Greenville and Spartanburg counties. But the State Law Enforcement Division said agents checked animal tracks and consulted with veterinarians to determine the injuries were from animal attacks.

The horses had wounds so deep that intestines or bones were exposed. Three of the horses were killed or had to be euthanized.

Authorities say a sixth case involved a horse that was shot and is still under investigation.

