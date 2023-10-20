(NEXSTAR/KTLA) – SAG-AFTRA is instructing members to be mindful of their Halloween costumes lest they “inadvertently break strike rules” during the actors’ strike.

On Wednesday, SAG-AFTRA posted an infographic containing its costume guidelines for striking actors, which included “strike-friendly tips and tricks” for avoiding any costumes that would promote, or take inspiration from struck work.

The infographic did not provide any examples of costumes to avoid, but instead suggested several safe choices.

“Choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc.),” one section reads.

“Dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show,” another tip suggests.

SAG-AFTRA further instructed members to not even post any social-media photos of other people in costume, if those costumes are “inspired” by struck shows or movies.

A representative for SAG-AFTRA was not immediately available to specify the rule(s) which stipulate what a member can or cannot wear, though the infographic contained a brief statement which alluded to the promotion of struck content.

In a letter to members at the start of the strike in July, SAG-AFTRA’s leadership prohibited promotions or publicity via: tours, personal appearances, interviews, conventions, fan expos, festivals, “for your consideration” events, panels, premieres, screenings, awards shows, press junkets, podcast appearances, social media, and studio showcases.

The infographic containing the costume guidelines also did not detail what penalties, if any, actors may face as a result of non-compliant costumes.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from “Barbie.” (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Outlets including Deadline and Variety, meanwhile, have specifically pointed to Barbie, one of this year’s hottest Halloween costumes, as an example of an off-limits look. Then again, one could argue that Barbie costumes, and Barbie in general, might be exempt, as the toy, the brand and the idea of Barbie have existed long before the 2023 film premiered.

The latter outlet, meanwhile, theorized that actors should be able to dress as characters from non-struck work, or films/TV which have been granted exceptions from SAG-AFTRA to continue production or promotion.

The costume guidelines, announced Wednesday, also drew some mockery. The Hollywood Reporter noted that Ryan Reynolds took a jab at the rules (joking that his 8-year-old daughter would be a “scab” if she was in the union) while Mandy Moore questioned whether they were “a joke.”

“This is what’s important?” Moore wrote in an Instagram story, tagging SAG-AFTRA’s account. “We’re asking you to negotiate in good faith on our behalf. So many folks across every aspect of this industry have been sacrificing mightily for months. Get back to the table and get a fair deal so everyone can get back to work.”

Film and TV actors remain on picket lines amid the longest strike in their history, which concerns issues related to increased pay for streaming programming and the control of AI-generated likenesses and performances, among others. SAG-AFTRA’s strike is set to hit its 100th day Saturday.