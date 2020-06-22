Sheriff: Florida man threatens to shoot up Black Lives Matter rally

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials have arrested a 22-year-old Florida man after several threatening social media messages targeting Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

Sarasota County sheriff’s officials said in a news release that Quintin Adkins was arrested last week after an “old friend” alerted authorities to his Instagram and Snapchat messages.

An arrest affidavit says Adkins threatened to attend a demonstration and shoot everyone. The sheriff’s office said several videos showed Adkins in a car pointing guns at passing cars.

He is charged with one count of written threats to kill. He was released on bond Friday. An attorney wasn’t listed on jail records. 

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events