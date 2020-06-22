SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials have arrested a 22-year-old Florida man after several threatening social media messages targeting Black Lives Matter demonstrations.
Sarasota County sheriff’s officials said in a news release that Quintin Adkins was arrested last week after an “old friend” alerted authorities to his Instagram and Snapchat messages.
An arrest affidavit says Adkins threatened to attend a demonstration and shoot everyone. The sheriff’s office said several videos showed Adkins in a car pointing guns at passing cars.
He is charged with one count of written threats to kill. He was released on bond Friday. An attorney wasn’t listed on jail records.
LATEST POSTS
- Sheriff: Florida man threatens to shoot up Black Lives Matter rally
- Tuscaloosa still holding Fourth of July fireworks show, rest of ‘Celebration on the River’ canceled
- Birmingham police officer travels to Florida capital to give face masks to those in need
- Man arrested for shooting at motel staff, guest after not being allowed to stay in room past checkout time
- 1 injured in Center Point apartment shooting, no suspects in custody