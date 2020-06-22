Sheriff: Florida man threatens to shoot up Black Lives Matter rally

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials have arrested a 22-year-old Florida man after several threatening social media messages targeting Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

Sarasota County sheriff’s officials said in a news release that Quintin Adkins was arrested last week after an “old friend” alerted authorities to his Instagram and Snapchat messages.

An arrest affidavit says Adkins threatened to attend a demonstration and shoot everyone. The sheriff’s office said several videos showed Adkins in a car pointing guns at passing cars.

He is charged with one count of written threats to kill. He was released on bond Friday. An attorney wasn’t listed on jail records.

