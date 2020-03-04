Sen. Doug Jones calls on Alabamians to ‘reject those that seek to divide us’ during Alabama Senate Primary

Federal health officials planned to drop off some cruise ship passengers at a shopping mall after their release from a two-week quarantine at a Texas air base, one of several reasons the city declared a public health emergency over the new coronavirus, a city spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The city filed a lawsuit Monday to halt the plan after a woman was mistakenly released from quarantine at Lackland Air Force Base over the weekend despite testing positive. She had visited the North Star Mall — the same one where the others were to be dropped off — before the mistake was discovered, prompting the mall to shut down for deep cleaning.