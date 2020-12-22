Sec. of State Merrill gives thoughts on conversations about challenging the election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill spoke for the first time Tuesday on his recent conversations with top conservative Washington politicians trying to overturn the presidential election results.

Merrill said he has often advised political allies with his experience as Alabama Secretary of State when conferring about finding evidence of fraud. He met with northern Alabama’s U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-05) last week, attended the White House Christmas party in Washington, D.C., and confirmed he regularly talks to other secretaries of state.

This comes as leaders in 18 conservative-led states sued to overturn the results in several states won by Joe Biden, including Georgia.

However, the lawsuit was denied by the U.S. Supreme Court.

On his meeting with Rep. Brooks, “Congressman Brooks is going to challenge the results of the electoral college, and we were making sure that he had information that he needed about what had occurred in Alabama, and making sure they were properly prepared to fight the good fight on January the 6th in the Congress,” Merrill said.

“And I know he’s never going to enter a fight unless he’s fully prepared.”

As of December 22, deniers of the election results have failed to provide substantial evidence of election fraud in court.