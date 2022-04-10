ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The search for a St. Pete murder victim’s remains turned up no answers after detectives spent days looking for her burial site in Alabama.

Detectives learned of a potential lead in the search for Morgan Martin’s remains after the father of her unborn child, Jacobee Flowers, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on March 31.

Martin disappeared after leaving her home to see Flowers in 2012.

Court documents said Flowers was concerned about Martin having his child since she was 17, and he was 24 at the time. He was also in another relationship.

Flowers told St. Petersburg police that Martin’s remains were in a field in Pike County, Alabama, approximately 458.1 miles away.

Police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said the location was a cotton field on a farm next to US-231.

Fernandez told 8 On Your Side Sunday that the detectives returned from Alabama Saturday evening, but nothing was found.

Without the return of Martin’s remains, Flowers could face up to 40 years in prison for murdering her as part of the plea agreement. If detectives found her remains, his sentence would have been 25 years.

Flowers’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 28.