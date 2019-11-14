School bus crash with kids onboard caught on camera; driver arrested for DUI

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon (KSEE/KGPE) – A school bus driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence following an incident in northern Oregon.
According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Jonathan C. Gates was driving the bus around 8 a.m. Wednesday when it crashed on a rural road outside Hillsboro. As well as the driver, deputies report that there were 10 children and an adult bus aid on board too.
Security footage from inside the bus captures the children onboard screaming as the bus careens off the road and into a ditch.
Deputies say Gates appeared to be impaired and was arrested for DUI-controlled substance. He was issued a citation and released.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
