CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Mark Sanford says he is ending his longshot 2020 presidential bid.
The former South Carolina governor and congressman centered his Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump on warnings about the national debt. But he has struggled to gain traction since announcing his run in September.
The longshot effort become even harder as a handful of state parties canceled their primaries and other nominating contests, including in Sanford’s home state of South Carolina.
Sanford’s decision to end his run comes little more than a week after he moved his campaign’s “home base” to New Hampshire.
LATEST POSTS
- Human remains found near Demopolis during search for missing Jacksonville girl
- Newsfeed Now for November 12: Arctic blast hits the U.S.; The secret to living to a 100
- Trump to claim credit for economy, jobs in New York speech
- Maya Rockeymoore Cummings seeks husband’s seat in Congress
- Sanford suspends GOP primary challenge to Trump