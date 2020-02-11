Resolution recognizing CNN, Washington Post as ‘fake news’ up for vote Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) – Legislation recognizing CNN and the Washington Post as fake news by Representative Micah Van Huss (R-Jonesborough) will be up for a vote Tuesday in Nashville.

The resolution labels the two news outlets as “fake news” and part of the media wing of the Democratic party.

Van Huss said he had a list of articles and outlets that were “Very hypocritical,” but narrowed it down to the Washington Post and CNN for some of their coverage on supporters of President Donald Trump.

“Over 60% of Tennessee voters voted for Donald Trump, and CNN and the Washington Post have denigrated them for it and so my constituents are tired of fake news and are tired of representatives who don’t stand up and fight,” Representative Van Huss said.

Our sister station News Channel 11 will track the resolution’s progress in Nashville on Tuesday.

