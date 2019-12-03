Breaking News
Ibraheem Yazeed charged with capital murder in Aniah Blanchard’s death

Report: US may face french fry shortage due to poor potato crop

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — According to a Bloomberg report, the U.S. may face a french fry shortage due to a poor potato crop. Cold and wet weather this year has stunted the growth of potatoes.

Retailers rely on long potatoes to make french fries, but there are not enough of those to go around.

U.S. potato producers are having to turn to foreign producers to help make up for the loss.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that potato production will drop a little over six percent for the year, the lowest drop since 2010.

This all could mean higher prices for potatoes at the grocery store.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events