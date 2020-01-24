REPORT: Coach O gets a new contract

by: Michael Scheidt

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers reacts prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) –LSU head Coach Ed Orgeron is getting a raise!

According to Bruce Feldman, Orgeron is getting an extension and the details can be found below in Feldman’s Tweet.

LSU is taking a 15 game winning streak into next season.

LSU has come a long way since Orgeron first took the full-time job in 2017.

