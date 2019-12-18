Report: Boy fell from parade trailer, run over by father

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol report says a boy who died during a Christmas parade in Tennessee had fallen out of a trailer and was run over by a truck his father was driving.

The crash report released Monday identified the child as 7-year-old Rowan Ace Frensley.

The agency says he was hit at the end of the parade Saturday by a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Art Frensley. The truck was driving at low speeds while preparing to unload passengers from a trailer it was towing through the Mount Juliet Middle School parking lot.

Hundreds gathered at a vigil on Sunday night in Rowan’s honor.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Frensley family.

