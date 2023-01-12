WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) — U.S. Reps. Terri Sewell (AL-07), Joyce Beatty (OH-03) and Steven Horsford (NV-04) introduced the Rosa Parks Day Act on Thursday that would designate Dec. 1 as a federal holiday honoring Rosa Parks.

On Dec. 1, 1955, Parks was arrested in Montgomery for not giving up her bus seat to a white passenger. The event led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott that ended when the city’s buses became integrated a year later.

“For my very first bill in the 118th Congress, I’m proud to be introducing the Rosa Parks Day Act!” Sewell said in a release. “On December 1, 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama, Rosa Parks sat so that this nation could stand up for the values that our democracy holds so dear. Her quiet, dignified courage helped inspire the Civil Rights Movement and changed this country for the better. As the U.S. Representative for Montgomery, I’m committed to ensuring the memory of Rosa Parks’ brave sacrifice is never forgotten by designating December 1st as a federal holiday in her honor.”

Sewell was an original co-sponsor of the Rosa Parks Day Act in the previous Congress. Several states have adopted their own holidays honoring Parks. The Alabama Legislature unanimously passed a bill in 2018 designating Dec. 1 as Rosa Parks Day.