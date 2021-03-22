Rep. Mo Brooks to make announcement at campaign rally in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks will hold a campaign rally in Huntsville Monday night, where he says he will make an announcement.

The event is set for 6 p.m. at Bullet and Barrel, an indoor shooting range on Leeman Ferry Road.

Brooks announced on Twitter last Wednesday he plans to make an “exciting announcement” at the rally.

Please join me and @StephenM for a rally and announcement this Monday night in Huntsville! pic.twitter.com/8ZchrGOSwj — Mo Brooks (@MoBrooks_) March 18, 2021

Political analysts speculate he may announce a run for Senator Richard Shelby’s seat, who will be retiring at the end of his current term.

Former President Donald Trump’s top immigration policy adviser, Stephen Miller will join Brooks for the rally.

A spokesperson for Brooks says they did not want to release any information about the rally ahead of time.

News 19 will live stream the event at 6 p.m.