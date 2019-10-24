Rep. Elijah Cummings to lie in state at US Capitol ceremony

Norris Davis, friend of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, touches a banner with the likeness of the congressman after speaking during a viewing service at Morgan State University, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Baltimore. The Maryland congressman and civil rights champion died Thursday, Oct. 17, at age 68 of complications from long-standing health issues. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The late Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings will be remembered by congressional leaders and colleagues as he lies in state at the Capitol.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other congressional leaders will speak at an arrival ceremony Thursday before Cummings lies in state at Statuary Hall. The public will be allowed to pay their respects to Cummings later Thursday.

WATCH: U.S. REP. ELIJAH CUMMINGS LIES IN STATE





U.S. REPRESENTATIVE ELIJAH CUMMINGS LIES IN STATE RIP💔 U.S.REPRESENTATIVE ELIJAH CUMMINGS LIES IN STATE | U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings lies in state in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol.DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2pSgC3b Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, October 24, 2019

Cummings was a Democrat and chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Cummings died Oct. 17 after complications from long-standing health problems.

A wake and funeral are planned Friday in Baltimore.

A sharecropper’s son, Cummings rose to become a civil rights champion, committee chairman and a leader of an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

As a tribute to Cummings, no votes are scheduled Thursday in the House.