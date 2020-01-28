Remembering the Challenger space shuttle tragedy, 34 years later

(CNN) — It’s been 34 years since the space shuttle Challenger exploded after takeoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Tuesday marks the somber anniversary of that day–Jan. 28, 1986–when Challenger lifted off and exploded 73 seconds into flight.
All seven crew members were killed, including Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.
The explosion was a result of a rocket booster failure which ignited the fuel tank.
LATEST POSTS
- Crash-warning device might not have saved Bryant helicopter
- Super Bowl score could earn you free pizza
- Jefferson County Sheriff’s office searching for several robbery and assault suspects
- GOP lacks votes to block Bolton, other impeachment witnesses
- ‘He gave his life to the Lord:’ Kobe Bryant prayed at church hours before his death