(NEXSTAR) — If you’ve been craving some Cheddar Bay Biscuits, it’s the perfect time for a trip to your local Red Lobster, where the company has begun its fan-favorite Crabfest seasonal celebration. It’s been four years since the event, which highlights crab dishes over lobster-based ones, was last held.

Red Lobster says this year’s Crabfest features some new menu items — including one alcohol-based offering that’ll be available for $5.

New this year is the Crabfest Creations entree, which features a pound of steamed crab legs in a choice of three different flavors (or plain) and served over potatoes. Meanwhile, Red Lobster’s new Crab and Oscar-Topped Sirloin offers a half-pound of garlic cream-covered snow crab atop a 7-ounce steak.

Additionally, Red Lobster says two new non-entree items have been added to the menu: Crabby Cheese Fries (seasoned fries in cheese sauce and lump crab) and a strawberry cheesecake.

The restaurant’s drink menu also got some fresh refreshments: a watermelon martini and a ruby mule, with the latter featuring Deep Eddy Grapefruit Vodka, ginger beer and raspberry. Red Lobster says the watermelon martini (which features New Amsterdam Gin and mint) will be available for $5 “all day, every day,” though it will cost $10 at Red Lobster locations in New York’s Times Square and in Hawaii.

Red Lobster’s ruby mule and watermelon martini cocktails, which have joined the menu as part of the company’s 2023 Crabfest celebration (Courtesy of Red Lobster)

Red Lobster says offerings and prices may vary by location.

Originally founded in Lakeland, Florida, in 1968, Red Lobster now has over 700 locations globally, according to the company. The restaurant is well-known for many of its signatures, including the oft-copycatted Cheddar Bay Biscuits to its Garlic Shrimp Scampi — not to mention being famously name-checked by Beyoncé in her 2016 hit “Formation.”