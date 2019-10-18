Real estate developer gets 1 month in college bribery case

FILE – In this March 29, 2019, file photo, Robert Flaxman, founder and CEO of Crown Realty & Development, leaves the federal courthouse in Boston after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Flaxman is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Oct. 18. (Nicolaus Czarnecki//The Boston Herald via AP, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A California real estate developer has been sentenced to one month in prison for paying $75,000 to cheat on his daughter’s college entrance exam.

Robert Flaxman was sentenced Friday in Boston’s federal court. The 63-year-old Los Angeles resident pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy in a deal with prosecutors.

Authorities say Flaxman paid $75,000 to have a test proctor feed his daughter answers on her ACT exam in 2016. They say she used the score to get into an undisclosed college that suspended her for a semester after the scheme was uncovered.

Prosecutors had recommended eight months in prison. Flaxman’s lawyers pushed for supervised release and community service.

Flaxman is owner and CEO of Crown Realty & Development, Inc., a commercial real estate developer.