Raiders RB Josh Jacobs’ stars in Super Bowl LIV commerical guaranteed to make you cry

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) tries to get away from Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram III during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

MIAMI, Fla. (WIAT) — If there’s one thing that gets talked about more than Josh Jacobs’ incredible rookie season for the Oakland Raiders is his even more incredible upbringing.

The former Alabama running back battled homelessness as a child and spent some nights sleeping in his father’s car in his hometown of Tulsa, Okla. There he managed to catch the attention of Nick Saban and work his way into the running back rotation for the Crimson Tide and then become a first-round draft pick by Oakland in 2019.

It’s a story that movies are based on which probably makes sense as to why KIA sought him out to be apart of their Super Bowl LIV commercial.

The commercial shows Jacobs giving his younger self advice, with tips such as “never do anything halfway” and “thank your dad.” Jacobs released a series of tweets Wednesday discussing just that.

2. The struggle is real. People will doubt you, and you’ll doubt yourself. But, I mean, the odds have always been stacked against you. You know you can beat them. — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) January 29, 2020

4. You’re going to want to give up. But whenever you do, remember what I’m about to tell you: stand back up and keep going. — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) January 29, 2020

That's exactly what I would tell my younger self — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) January 29, 2020

Jacobs also recently bought his father a home in Stillwater, Okla. as a way to thank him for all he did growing up.

Super Bowl LIV will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at 5:30 p.m. CT.

