Raiders RB Josh Jacobs’ stars in Super Bowl LIV commerical guaranteed to make you cry

MIAMI, Fla. (WIAT) — If there’s one thing that gets talked about more than Josh Jacobs’ incredible rookie season for the Oakland Raiders is his even more incredible upbringing.
The former Alabama running back battled homelessness as a child and spent some nights sleeping in his father’s car in his hometown of Tulsa, Okla. There he managed to catch the attention of Nick Saban and work his way into the running back rotation for the Crimson Tide and then become a first-round draft pick by Oakland in 2019.
It’s a story that movies are based on which probably makes sense as to why KIA sought him out to be apart of their Super Bowl LIV commercial.
The commercial shows Jacobs giving his younger self advice, with tips such as “never do anything halfway” and “thank your dad.” Jacobs released a series of tweets Wednesday discussing just that.
Jacobs also recently bought his father a home in Stillwater, Okla. as a way to thank him for all he did growing up.
Super Bowl LIV will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at 5:30 p.m. CT.