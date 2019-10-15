‘Rage Yoga’ incorporates swearing, loud music and alcohol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF/CNN Newsource) — Yoga focuses on deep breathing, meditation and soothing poses to bring tranquility and peace, which is why the latest adaptation of this Hindu discipline seems somewhat weird.

At the Cinder Block Brewery in Kansas City, Amanda Kauffman taught a different one group of men and women a different kind of yoga: rage yoga.

“It’s a little bit different than your traditional yoga. You have dim lights, you have soft music. This is complete opposite,” Kauffman said. “It’s yoga with an attitude basically.”

As opposed to traditional yoga that is about quiet meditation and mindfulnness, rage yoga can involve everything from swearing to loud music, yelling and even middle fingers. At Cinder Block, the group also had beer on hand.

“The technique is different,” Kauffman said. “Instead of calming your mind, you`re bringing everything out instead. Instead of just trying to push it out quietly, you’re going to push it out, and it’s going to be loud.”

Hillary Luppino went into rage yoga not knowing what to expect. She ended up loving it.

“Speaking as somebody who works really, really hard and feels a little burned out sometimes, it just makes such a huge difference to take care of my body and just feel relaxation, feel like I’m really taking care of it, but then the mental aspect of just releasing all that stress just seems like it’s going to be a wonderful experience,” Luppino said.

Rage Yoga started in Canada and has already pop-up studios in places like Philadelphia.