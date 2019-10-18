Pueblo Police find body in suitcase

Breaking News
by: Lauren Scharf, Daniela Leon, and Colin Mihalich

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Thursday morning around 9:23 a.m. officers responded to a car wash near Pueblo Boulevard after a suitcase was found in a dumpster, according to police.

Detectives took the dumpster to the Pueblo Police Department, where they found a woman inside the suitcase. The identity of this person is unknown.

Police are working to identify the victim found in the suitcase. The woman was wearing a Air Force t-shirt, M&M candy shorts with several tattoos. She had a very distinctive tattoo on her right thigh of a female clown.

The suspect was driving a small, dark blue, 4 door sedan. The suspect was in the area at approximately 6:42 Thursday morning.

If you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect, please call Capt. Bravo at (719) 320-6049, Sgt. Purvis (719) 320-6047, Detective Torres (719) 320-6037, or  Detective Gravattt (719) 320-6022.  To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.  If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story and FOX21 News will update this article with any new information.

