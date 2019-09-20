Preparations underway at the Little A’Le’Inn

RACHEL, Nev. (KLAS) — People have already started to arrive in Rachel at the Little A’Le’Inn. 8 News Now’s John Langeler reports — there’s tinfoil hats, an interesting atmosphere and alien references on just about everything.

People from all over the U.S. are filing into the area. Those with the Little A’Le’Inn aren’t sure how many people are going to show up, but they are going to prepare for as many as they can.

Law enforcement will also be out in full force. There will be three command posts in the area.

Entertainment is expected to start around 9 pm Thursday night, but for now it is very much a “wait and see” atmosphere.

