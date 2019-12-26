Pregnant Texas woman killed on Christmas by baby’s father

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN) — Police in San Antonio say a pregnant woman was killed on Christmas Day and the suspect was the baby’s father.

The child, who was due in less than a month, did not survive the shooting.

Police say the 24-year-old woman was killed while her two- and six-year-old children were in the home.

After killing the woman, the 27-year-old man shot himself. He did survive the initial gunshot wound and is hospitalized in “extremely serious condition.”

No other information has been released at this time. Authorities are still investigating.

