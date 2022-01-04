Powerball jackpot grows to $610 million after no winners in last draw

(KTLA) – The next Powerball jackpot on Wednesday will be worth an estimated $610 million – a top-10 jackpot in Powerball’s history – after no one matched all six numbers in the last draw.

Monday night’s winning numbers were 2, 13, 32, 33, 48 and the Powerball 22. More than 1.8 million tickets did win a cash prize in the drawing, according to May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director.

Three tickets matched five digits to win seven-figure prizes, including one in Montana valued at about $2 million, according to Powerball’s website. The other two, each worth about $1 million, were sold in Texas and Connecticut.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since a ticket purchased in Morro Bay, California, hit all six numbers to win the whopping $699-million grand prize three months ago. The current sequence, which began Oct. 6, 2021, has rolled over 39 times since then.

The next drawing takes place at 8 p.m. Wednesday. At $610 million, the jackpot up for grabs will be the seventh largest in the game’s history. If anyone wins it, they will the option to take a one-time payment of about $434.2 million, officials said.

The grand prize’s initial estimate for Wednesday night was $575 million, but it quickly ballooned to $610 million due to strong sales, according to a Powerball news release. The largest jackpot ever was in January 2016 when Powerball hit $1.586 billion and was shared by winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

If you purchase a Powerball ticket, your chances for winning a prize are about 1 in 25. The odds of winning the jackpot, though, are 1 in 292.2 million.