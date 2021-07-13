Popeyes to debut chicken nuggets ‘unlike anything you may have experienced before’

The new Popeyes Chicken Nuggets, debuting on July 27, will be made using many of the same recipe techniques and ingredients as the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. (Popeyes)

(NEXSTAR) – After releasing its “game-changing” chicken sandwich in 2019, Popeyes is now hoping to build a better nugget.

Popeyes has announced the upcoming debut of its Popeyes Chicken Nuggets, to be available at restaurants across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico as of July 27. The brand-new nuggets will also be made with many of the same recipe techniques and ingredients as Popeyes’ wildly popular chicken sandwich.

The idea, according to Popeyes, is to “reset” the standard for a chicken nugget.

“Just like our game-changing Chicken Sandwich, our new Chicken Nuggets are unlike anything you may have experienced before,” Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes Americas, said in a press release issued Tuesday.

“We believe that these piece(s) of crunchy, juicy delicious chicken will have guests question how they ever enjoyed chicken nuggets before this,” Siddiqui added.

Just like its chicken sandwiches — or really any of its chicken offerings — Popeyes says its new white-meat nuggets will be made with its signature blend of spices, and then hand-battered and breaded using “a special flour and batter system” before frying.

The new Popeyes Chicken Nuggets, debuting on July 27, will be made using many of the same recipe techniques and ingredients as the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. (Popeyes)

Amy Alarcon, the vice president of culinary innovation at Popeyes, spoke on behalf of the brand in Tuesday’s press release when she claimed, “We think we did it again with Chicken Nuggets.”

The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich originally debuted in August 2019 only to sell out weeks later amid nationwide demand. The restaurant chain eventually brought back the sandwich, adding it to the permanent menu.