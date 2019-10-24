Popeye’s chicken sandwich to possibly return in November

(WIAT) — We’ve got a little chicken-fried good news to share with you all this morning! The Popeye’s restaurant chain is reportedly bringing back its popular chicken sandwich soon!

Bloomberg reports that Sun Holdings Inc., which operates about 150 Popeye’s locations, will offer the item beginning in early November.



The item became huge when it debuted in August. So, to prepare, the restaurants are hiring an additional 400 employees. Two employees are reportedly only going to be dedicated to making the sandwich!



The date of the sandwich’s relaunch is not confirmed, but some people speculate it’s happening the first full week of November.

LATEST POSTS