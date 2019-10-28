Popeyes chicken sandwich officially returns Sunday

(WIAT) — The wait is over! Popeyes officially announced the return of their popular fried chicken sandwich. The sandwich returns to the menu starting November 3.

Last week, there were reported rumors that the chicken sandwich would make its return in early November.

Y’all…the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/JDxyCIv0zz — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) October 28, 2019

The item became huge when it debuted in August. So, to prepare, the restaurants are hiring an additional 400 employees. Two employees are reportedly only going to be dedicated to making the sandwich!

LATEST POSTS