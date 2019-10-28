Popeyes chicken sandwich officially returns Sunday

(WIAT) — The wait is over! Popeyes officially announced the return of their popular fried chicken sandwich. The sandwich returns to the menu starting November 3.
Last week, there were reported rumors that the chicken sandwich would make its return in early November.
The item became huge when it debuted in August. So, to prepare, the restaurants are hiring an additional 400 employees. Two employees are reportedly only going to be dedicated to making the sandwich!
LATEST POSTS
- In Chicago, Trump calls the city an embarrassment to the US
- Man flees officers with teen in vehicle, pushes her out
- Instagram banning images that depict self-harm, suicide
- Tagovailoa will be back to practice Wednesday; Nick Saban won’t talk hypotheticals
- Tuscaloosa’s Chris England running for chair of Alabama Democratic Party