BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- The 10th Annual Sistah Strut in Birmingham with Brenda's Brown Bosom Buddies is set to begin on Saturday.

Organizer Brenda Phillips-Hong has been making a difference in the community for the last 11 years with this event. Their website identifies Brenda's Brown Bosom Buddies as an association "tailored to speak life to women of color."