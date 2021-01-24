Police officer runs over pedestrian, surrounded by crowd

TACOMA, Wash. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after a Tacoma police officer was seen running over a pedestrian, after his cruiser was surrounded by a crowd. Tacoma police officer, Wendy Haddow –says officers were called to the scene, where cars were blocking the intersection and doing burnouts and doughnuts.

She says the crowd then began banging on the police vehicle. Sarah jones witnessed the incident.

She says, “I don’t know if he panicked or what, but his car was surrounded and I turned my back for one second and when I turned it back around I saw the cop car roll over a mountain of people. So there was definitely one guy down in the street that couldn’t get up.” The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Tacoma police say the incident is under review.

