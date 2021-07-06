Police: Georgia woman arrested, charged after using car to chase victim in parking lot

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A woman is under arrest in LaGrange after she allegedly attempted to run over another woman with her car, according to police.

LaGrange Police say Tiesha Hearn has been arrested in connection to the incident. She is being charged with Aggravated Assault with Vehicle.

According to police, the incident happened on July 5, 2021, at the Food Depot located at 908 Hogansville Road.

Police arrived on the scene just before 5:30 p.m., following reports of an unknown disturbance in the store’s parking lot.

According to police, the investigation revealed during an argument, Hearn attempted to used her car, a 2006 Honda Accord, to run over the victim, Brianna Adams. Police say multiple attempts were made to run over Adams by Hearn.

Adams managed to avoid injury in the incident, according to police.

Police say Hearn was on probation for Criminal Damage FVA at the time of this incident.

Police are seeking additional information about the case. Anyone with knowledge about this case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.