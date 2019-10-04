Police: Florida mom tells children to take off seatbelts before purposefully crashing van

National

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

OSCALA, Fla. (WIAT) — Florida police say a woman told has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after she told her four children to take off their seatbelts before she crashed their van into a tree.

According to police, Calicia Williams said her husband put a hex on her that caused the crash. Witnesses say Williams was saying “the devil can’t hurt them,” and “only Jesus can cure them.”

The children range in ages from seven to 13 years old.

All four children and Williams were transported to local hospitals. They are currently in stable condition.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events