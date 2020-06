OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) - Opelika Police Chief John McEachern confirms he is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19. He’s been at home for nearly two weeks and says the virus is “no joke, and really, really rough.”

Chief McEachern says he believes he’s getting better. The virus has made him extremely ill and is nothing to play around with. We wish him a speedy recovery.