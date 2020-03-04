Plane headed to Tuscaloosa crashes in Georgia, multiple fatalities reported

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. (WIAT) — UPDATE (3/3): According to the Oconee County SHeriff’s Office, they believe three people were on board at the time of the crash.

ORIGINAL (3/3): A plane that was headed to Tuscaloosa from South Carolina Tuesday has crashed in Georgia.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the aircraft was flying over Oconee County when the plane went down just after 3:30 p.m.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says that the plane also had “secondary explosions” following the crash. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The FAA says the plane was a Piper PA-46.

A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday night. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

