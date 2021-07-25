Pictures made for social media come to life at the Trick Art Museum

(KTLA) – Ever think you could battle a fire breathing dragon, go surfing and stand on the ledge of tall building, all in one day?

You could if you’re visiting the 3D AR Trick Art Museum in Santa Monica on the Third Street Promenade. It’s one of the world’s first of its kind, filled with over 40 different hand painted murals.

“Depending on the angle you stand with your phone, it creates this 3-dimensional aspect that makes the picture look real nice and pop out,” explained Andrew Esparza, marketing manager with the museum.

But the really unique part is how the pictures come to life thanks to augmented reality and an app.

“The augmented reality aspect allows a normal person to experience CGI, like in the movies,” said Esparza.

Pose using your best acting skills and you’ll walk away with unique pictures and videos that put you in a variety of scenes.

You can stand in the commanding grip of King Kong, ride a barrel down a waterfall, stand on the ledge of a tall building overlooking the Las Vegas skyline, fend off a fire breathing dragon, hop over a floor filled with lava and much more.

I’ll admit, I was a bit skeptical of the entire thing since I thought “Instagram museums” were a bit contrived, but this works thanks to the augmented reality. Even the standard 3D pictures are amazingly realistic when taken from the right angle.

There’s even an Ames room, which makes it look like you are shorter or taller depending on where you stand.

The staff at the 3D AR Trick Art Museum is also especially friendly and helpful. They want you to leave with amazing pictures and videos so you post them to your social media and, in turn, make your friends want to visit.

“A lot of these pictures end up on Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat… we have influencers with millions of followers and have a blast here,” concluded Esparza.

Tickets for the museum are $25 but there are discounts available so be sure to check for them.

