PHOTOS: A running photo gallery of pictures from today’s protest at the Capitol National by: Jam Sardar Posted: Jan 17, 2021 / 02:28 PM CST / Updated: Jan 17, 2021 / 02:28 PM CST A running photo gallery of images from a planned rally at the Michigan Capitol on January 17th. Images will be added throughout the day. A sparse crowd at the Michigan Capitol just before the 12pm start.A member of the Boogaloo movement says his extremist group planned today’s armed protest at the Michigan Capitol. While he says he understands why he would be perceived as an aggressor, he says he’s here to promote unity and wants peace. Photo courtesy: Donovan Long/WOOD-TVMore security at the Capitol ahead of the rally. This picture was taken at 12pm as it was scheduled to get underway.A shot from the WLNS-TV Capitol Cam at 12:08pm. Reporter Brittany Flowers says many of the people at the Capitol are police, the National Guard, and the media.A man standing across the street from the front of the Capitol, just outside of Lansing’s City HallA tale of two protesters: one with a “nerf” weapon, another with a real one.Protesters begin to gather outside the Michigan State Capitol on Jan. 17, 2021, amid a large police presence. (WLNS)Another person with a “nerf” weapon across the street from the Michigan CapitolGroup of ten or so armed Boogaloo movement followers arrived at Capitol in Lansing. Preparing to make statement. Courtesy: Susan Samples/WOOD-TV Many people in that movement are known for wearing Hawaiian/floral pattern shirts.Group of ten or so armed Boogaloo movement followers arrived at Capitol in Lansing. Preparing to make statement. Courtesy: Susan Samples/WOOD-TV Many people in that movement are known for wearing Hawaiian/floral pattern shirts.A protester wearing a “Guy Fawkes” mask. Made popular by the movie “V for Vendetta”, Guy Fawkes tried to blow up the British Parliament in what was called the “Gunpowder Plot” in London in 1605.The media interviewing someone attending the rally as another protester provides a flag as a backdrop.A guard watches the rally at the Capitol from a nearby rooftopA sign affixed to the gate outside the Michigan Capitol.An attendee at the rally at the Michigan Capitol thanks Governor Whitmer for her leadership.Handful of demonstrators gather at state capitol. Appear to be outnumbered at this point by police and journalists. Courtesy: Susan Samples/WOOD-TVLt. Brian Oleksyk, of the Michigan State Police, says violence will not be tolerated and anyone who unleashes criminal behavior will be arrested. Photo courtesy: Donovan Long/WOOD-TVSome protesters make their feelings known about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Some protesters make their feelings known about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.A protester with a flag looks back at the sparse crowd at the Capitol.Some of the last protesters stand with flags in front of the Capitol.