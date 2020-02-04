Phone data leads to rescue of kayaker missing in Everglades

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (AP) — A kayaker who went missing during a solo trip in the Florida Everglades was found alive after his cell phone washed up on a riverbank.

Authorities were able to recover data from the phone showing where he’d been. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says a helicopter crew then spotted 67-year-old Mark Miele on Monday and led a marine unit to his location.

National Park Service rangers found a bag containing his wallet and phone Sunday, giving rescuers an area to target their search. Officials say Miele embarked on a solo kayaking trip on Jan. 22 and was due back Jan. 29.

