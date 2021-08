LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A man has died in a deadly ATV crash along Lee Road 1. The crash happened Saturday afternoon near Loachapoka.

Southwest Fire Department worked the scene and reported a man in his 70’s was killed in the rollover crash. Sheriff Jay Jones confirms the man was 74-year-old and was pinned under the ATV. A name will be released when family can be notified.

News 3 has reached out to the Lee County Coroner’s Office for additional information.