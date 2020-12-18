Pepsi will introduce new hot cocoa beverage next year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Like peanut butter and jelly, here comes another great flavor combination!

Pepsi announced it will be making a new beverage to be enjoyed once the weather gets chilly. The new drink will be a blend of the signature soda and hot cocoa.

Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola will hit the shelves sometime in winter 2021.

What’s sweeter than saying “bye” to the worst year ever? Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola – the latest concept from the Pepsi Test Kitchen.



Want to try and get your hands on it? 2,021 RTs and we’ll make a batch.#PepsiCocoaCola pic.twitter.com/WbZeGDGxVM — Pepsi (@pepsi) December 17, 2020

The company says the drink will have elements of Pepsi cola, hot chocolate and a hint of marshmallow.