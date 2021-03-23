PCB Police: one Kentucky teen killed, another hurt after shooting at resort

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A Kentucky teen was shot and killed and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting near a resort on Thomas Drive, according to Panama City Beach police.

The shooting happened near The Shores of Panama resort around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the two teens were stepbrothers between the ages of 12 and 16, and a local man between the age of 30 and 40 is in custody.

One of the brothers died from his injuries while the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.