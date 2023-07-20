BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Amazon announced Thursday it will be rolling out its Amazon One palm-payment technology to all Whole Foods Market locations by the end of the year.

Amazon One is a “fast, free identity service” that allows its users to “enter, identify and pay” using the palm of their hand.

By the end of the year, Amazon said all Whole Foods Markets will be equipped with Amazon One devices.

Credit: Amazon

Customers can pay by hovering their hand over the device. Their hand will pay for their items, and points for Amazon Prime members will automatically be applied to their account. There is no phone or wallet required.