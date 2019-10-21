Parents of Parkland shooting victims oppose reinstatement of sheriff

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2019 file photo, suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel listens to comments by his attorney at a news conference after new Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Israel in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., over his handling of February’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Florida Senate special master Dudley Goodlette is recommending that the sheriff suspended over his handling of shootings at a Parkland high school and the Fort Lauderdale airport should be reinstated. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Suspended Broward County (Florida) Sheriff Scott Israel is days away from finding out whether or not he’ll get his job back.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Israel in January, citing failures related to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Massacre in Parkland in 2018 and the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting in 2017.

Some parents of students who were killed in Parkland strongly oppose Israel’s reinstatement.

“Scott Israel championed bad policy,” said Ryan Petty, whose 14-year-old daughter, Alaina, was killed in the shooting. “Scott Israel was responsible for BSO’s culture. Scott Israel accepted inadequate training. As Broward Sheriff, Scott Israel was the No. 1 threat to public safety. We call on the Florida Senate to uphold Governor DeSantis’ suspension of Scott Israel. Thank you.”

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the Parkland shooting, echoed Petty’s feelings on not wanting Israel back as sheriff.

“Today, we’re gonna stand here and we’re gonna do everything we can to ensure that the citizens of Broward County are safe and stay safe,” Guttenberg said. “And that Scott Israel has nothing to do with their safety ever again. Thank you.”

A special investigator said Israel should return to duty, saying DeSantis failed to prove the charges in the suspension order.

The Florida State Senate is scheduled to have a final vote on Wednesday.

